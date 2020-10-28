WARNING as group stakes out empty properties in Costa del Sol

Police have warned of 4 individuals who are allegedly staking out empty properties for potential squatting or burglary in the Costa del Sol.

-- Advertisement --



The three men and one woman are reportedly dressed in black hoodies and driving a large burgundy-coloured Volkswagen vehicle with blacked-out windows. The four were disturbed on Wednesday evening, October 28 as they staked out a property on Mijas Road.

It is currently unknown whether the individuals are checking out the properties for possible burglaries.

Local police have been advised and are searching for the group, but in the meantime warn people in the area to be extra vigilant.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “WARNING as group stakes out properties in Costa del Sol”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!