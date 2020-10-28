VIDEO: Motorist swigs beer bragging “I drive better drunk” before crash killing three

A motorist was caught on camera swigging beer and boasting “I drive better drunk” minutes before he crashed his car killing his girlfriend and two others.

The Harris County District Attorney has filed three charges of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault against Camilo Morejon, 47.

If convicted, he could face up to 80 years in prison.

Morejon can be seen drinking alcohol from the bottle during a Livestream on Facebook as he drove through Houston, Texas.

Minutes after the end of the video, his Honda was involved in a collision with a black truck that killed his three passengers.

The crash was caught on CCTV at 7.53am on Monday, October 26.

The truck driver, Ricardo Rodriguez-Tamayo, 47, remains in hospital, in a “serious” condition.

The charges against Morejon will be increased if the driver dies.

Harris County prosecutor Sean Tearet said: “it’s very rare that we see actions of the defendant that close in time to a horrific crash like that but it’s what happens it’s what goes on moments before lives are lost.”

