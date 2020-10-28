US rapper found dead in the boot of a friend’s car

Coltrain, who had known Trotter for more than a decade, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal transport of human remains after a post-mortem showed Trotter was fatally shot multiple times.

A message from Brian’s Family on October 26, read: “It is with heavy hearts that we tell you all that Brian was found deceased. We are grateful for your love and support over the last nine days. Your concern for Brian has lifted us up and is a testament to the light he shined on every one who knew him.

“In the coming days we ask for your thoughts and prayers and for privacy as we grieve, and as the police thoroughly investigate Brian’s death. Please honour Brian’s memory by celebrating his life, light, and music. Justice for Brian.”

We offer our condolences to his family and friends.

