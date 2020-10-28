FOLLOWING the sell-out success of the autumn musical, EVITA, and the overwhelmingly positive reaction to the health and safety measures put in place, the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola is looking to maintain the momentum with a music event honouring two singing legends.

TWO LEGENDS:ONE STAGE hits the Salon on Friday October 30 and Saturday October 31 as Michelle Daniels and Gary Goodmaze bring their mini- rock concert to the Salon with the music of Cher and Freddie Mercury.

These two artists have built a terrific reputation for their professionalism and uncanny recreation of these iconic superstars and audiences are bound to flock to the Fuengirola theatre to enjoy all of their iconic songs.

Booking is by telephone or in person (i.e. none online) only in order to ensure seats are allocated in accordance with the rules of social distancing. So please call the Salon Varietes Box Office on 952 474 542 from 11am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday for this and future shows or visit the theatre in person during opening hours as above.

