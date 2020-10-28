SOLITARY Challenge In The Axarquía: Local raises awareness for prostate cancer but embarking on a grueling mountaineering challenge.

Next month, Basque-born Rafael Sánchez will travel from The Torre Del Mar Lighthouse to La Maroma on foot to raise awareness about prostate cancer. Living in Torre del Mar for 45 years, Sánchez aims to combine his passions for mountaineering and running to help others, by undertaking the grueling solitary trek on November 15.

A federated mountaineer with great experience, Sánchez, who works as head of communication for the Málaga-Axarquía Health Area, will scale the peak of La Maroma, the highest in the province at 2069 meters above sea level, leaving from the Torre del Mar Lighthouse and ending in the town of Canillas de Aceituno.

Sánchez hopes this challenge will encourage and give visibility to those suffering from prostate cancer.

As Rafael Sánchez explained, “for me it is important to know that with my effort in the mountains I help them to be more visible, facilitating the way for them to obtain more donations, more volunteers and a larger budget for research.”

The solitary route will take Sánchez through 42 kilometers of mountains, passing thorugh different municipalities of Axarquía such as Vélez-Málaga, Arenas, Sedella and Canillas de Aceituno,

The protagonist of this adventure also wants to promote the spectacular environmental project of the Diputación de Málaga through the Gran Senda de Málaga, a path along which a large part of this solitary sporting event will run and publicize the environmental diversity that exists in the Axarquía region.

Sánchez will depart am from the Torre del Mar Lighthouse at 9am on November 15. There will be breaks at the Río Seco, Arenas, Ermita de Sedella, Collado de la Monticana, Tajo Volaero, and Collado de la Gitana. Arrival is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in Canillas de Aceituno.

________________________________________________________________________

