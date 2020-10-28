Rincón de la Victoria named ‘The Best Tourist Destination On The Coast’ in the IX Tourism Award of La Razón

Rincón de la Victoria was, on Friday, October 23, recognised as the best tourist destination on the coast in the IX La Razón Tourism Award held in Sanlúcar de Barrameda. Accepting the award from president of the Junta de Andalucía, the mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado thanked the people of La Razón for their efforts to make the area the best it can be.

-- Advertisement --



Speaking at the award ceremony, he said: “my goal as mayor is clear: I want Rincón de la Victoria to be a friendly city, where the people who live in it find everything to be happy. I have had the luck to be born and grow up in a town of humble, hard-working people, where the neighbors have always had something very present: from Rincón de la Victoria you are born, but you also become one. Because we have always welcomed everyone who has wanted to make ours their city in which to grow and live”.

The mayor also spoke about the challenges facing the tourism sector in the region in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said he feels hopeful that solutions can be found. He insisted “that we are going to respond to the problems, to seek solutions to a sector that is waging a real fight against this health crisis.”

Currently 117,000 families or the almost 15,000 companies make a living from tourism in Malaga, a sector that generates 14.4 billion euro.

Other winners on the day were Castilla La Mancha who collected the Interior Tourism Award, Sánlucar de Barrameda who received the Award for the Best Gastronomic Destination and Benahavís who scopped the prize for Best Golf Tourist Destination.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rincón de la Victoria named ‘The Best Tourist Destination On The Coast’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!