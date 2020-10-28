Pardon for Scottish miners convicted during strike

Scottish miners convicted during the 1984-85 strike are to be pardoned by the Scottish government.

MORE than 500 of around 1,500 miners arrested during the national dispute were convicted.

A collective pardon, which will require new legislation, would also apply to miners who have since died.

The Justice Secretary said: “There is no doubt that many miners suffered great hardship because of the strike and convictions arising from it. Although the strike took place some 35 years ago, it is clear from conversations I have had with many miners the pain they feel is still very raw to this day.

“The pardon is intended to acknowledge the disproportionate impacts arising from miners being prosecuted and convicted during the strike – such as the loss of their job.”

Nicky Wilson, President of the National Union of Mineworkers (Scotland), said: “The NUM in Scotland welcomes the outcome of the independent inquiry set up by the Scottish Government, the fact that this injustice is now being addressed by a Pardon being given to Miners found guilty of offences in relation to the 84-85 Miners strike removes a stigma that has lasted for 36 years.

“These miners were involved in a strike to fight to protect their jobs, industry and financial wellbeing of their communities, and many lost their jobs and futures through being arrested.”

