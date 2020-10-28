A man in his 70s shot in the face in a drive-by shooting in Houston, Texas.

Harris County sheriff’s officers are investigating the incident which occurred at around 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 27.

-- Advertisement --



When the police arrived at the scene, they found an elderly man who had been shot in the nose.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man had been lying in bed when the “shooter shot up the house”, reports Click2Houston.

It’s believed the suspects shot multiple rounds from two different weapons.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where doctors removed the bullet without surgery.

He is said to be in a stable condition.

It’s unclear if the elderly man was the intended target, and investigators are looking for two suspects who were driving a black sedan.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Man in his 70s shot in the face in drive-by shooting”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!