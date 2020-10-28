Madeline McCann paedophile suspect may never face court

GERMAN paedophile suspected of abducting Madeline McCann may never face court because of lack of evidence

German paedophile Christian B, convicted of rape and child abuse, is a suspect in the Madeline McCann abduction, but police now warn that he may never face court over the crime.

Hans Christian Wolters, who is leading the inquiry into Christian B’s alleged links to Madeleine’s disappearance in Portugal in 2007, said there was no “forensic evidence”, reports the Mirror.

Other clues he said were “not enough to get an arrest warrant”.

The 43-year-old was named as a suspect in June by German police who claimed they had “strong evidence”. But now officials are backtracking, saying their evidence is “no so strong” and that, in order to get a conviction, investigators need “more witnesses, or photos or videos”.

A McCann family friend said: “It feels like he is trying to lower expectations after coming out all guns blazing.

“It’s heartbreaking for Kate and Gerry.”

