German man sets Guinness World Record with 516 body modifications, including piercings, tattoos and implants.

And Rolf Buchholz, says he is considering more, having added more modifications since the official count.

Rolf, who describes himself as a ‘public figure’ already holds the record for the most piercings – 453 – including 158 around his lips alone.

While he hasn’t revealed his age, Rolf said his love of body modifications began when he got his first tattoo at the age of 40.

His passion became an obsession and he went on to cover most of his body with tattoos and piercings, together with subdermal implants on his forehead.

