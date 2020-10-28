Dawn raids as police crackdown on hashish trafficking

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Dawn raids as police crackdown on hashish trafficking
CREDIT: Guardia Civil

Dawn raids are being carried out across the region as police crackdown on hashish trafficking.

POLICE expect the number of detainees to exceed 20.

Investigators are acting simultaneously, raiding properties across Malaga, including Torre del Mar where they believe “scores” of arrests of people involved in an organised gang will be made.

The operation is being carried out by specialists from the Rapid Action Group (GAR) with the support of OCON-Sur and the Guardia Civil.

In the last month, several tonnes of hashish has been seized making its way from Morocco to the Malaga coast.


 

Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

