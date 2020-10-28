Dawn raids as police crackdown on hashish trafficking

Dawn raids are being carried out across the region as police crackdown on hashish trafficking.

POLICE expect the number of detainees to exceed 20.

Investigators are acting simultaneously, raiding properties across Malaga, including Torre del Mar where they believe “scores” of arrests of people involved in an organised gang will be made.

The operation is being carried out by specialists from the Rapid Action Group (GAR) with the support of OCON-Sur and the Guardia Civil.

In the last month, several tonnes of hashish has been seized making its way from Morocco to the Malaga coast.

