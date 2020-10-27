X-Factor semi-finalist Danny Tetley has prison sentence CUT

X-Factor semi-finalist Danny Tetley has had his prison sentence CUT after a judge rules his original term was deemed too severe.

Tetley was jailed earlier this year after being found guilty of sexually exploiting seven teenage boys but has now had his 17-year sentence CUT to 14.

The reduced sentence following a successful appeal from Tetley means that he will now serve nine years in prison but will only be closely monitored on license for just five years when he leaves jail, instead of the original eight.

The 40-year-old, who finished in sixth place on The X Factor in 2018, used his new celebrity status to coerce some of his victims and has been branded a ‘predator’ by the NSPCC.

An appeal at the High Court presided over by Lady Justice Simler said the sentence was too long for the crimes, which consisted of causing sexual exploitation of boys and two counts relating to the distribution of indecent images.

In exchange for money, the X-factor semi-finalist admitted he had coerced them into sending sexual images and videos from October 2018 to August 2019.

The Criminal Appeal Office confirmed to MailOnline: “The full court allowed the appeal and the sentence is now an extended sentence of 14 years, comprising a custodial term of nine years and an extended period of license of five years.”

