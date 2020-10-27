United Nationalities of Marbella celebrates 147 Countries with lunch

AMAZINGLY it was just six year ago that Nicole King first started broadcasting her programme on RTVE Marbella aimed at English speaking residents of Marbella and from there she has tried to encompass the 147 different nations that have passport holders living in Marbella.

She had the concept of trying to get all of these different people to try to work together to help both the young and the old in the municipality and from there she created the United Nationalities of Marbella Summit which took the concept a stage further.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Summit just couldn’t go ahead, but nothing daunted, she suggested a lunch with representatives of different organisations taking part whilst observing proper social distancing.

This took place today (October 27) at the Harbour Restaurant at Marbella Port with the active support of owners Marc and Penny Quinlan with the intention of being all about friendship and assistance for each other over a drink and a great lunch.

There is no exaggeration in saying that some of the most influential business people as well as the best respected charities along the Costa del Sol participated and with the sponsorship of Euro Weekly News, the lunch was a huge success.

Present in her own capacity and joining the diners was British Consul to Malaga Charmaine Arbouin who reminded British passport holders of the need to ensure that they had completed residency formalities by the end of this year.

She sat with Michel and Steven Euesden of EWN who have been involved in UNM concept since its inception and the Marbella Councillor for Commerce who confirmed his support for the diverse communities who made up the city.

Charities are a major part of the UNM and there were representatives from a wide of range of different interests including Kara Caradas from the Food Fairies who are looking to ensure a great Christmas for local children in need, Tom Burns from Age Concern Marbella which has the funds but needs more elderly people and Susan Hannam one of the founders of the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena which introduced the concept of cancer hospice support to Spain.

Also present was Lily van Tongeren of the Triple A animal charity, Paul Carr of Collective Calling which feeds those in need and there was no shortage of environmental charities with Angela Lafferty of Arboretum Marbella, Joe of Plastic free seas and Nicki from Mi Moana which arranges regular beach clear up in the municipality.

Others attending were Ally Meehan of Costa Women, Chris Long of the English International College, and representatives of Rotary International.

It was an incredibly important mixture of those who can do so much to help the young and old in Marbella and all have suffered from the financial restrictions caused by the lockdown and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lunch wasn’t about anything more than recognising that the 50 or so who attended could not only rely on each other but were ready to help those in need.

