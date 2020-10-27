Protesting tour bus companies halt Madrid traffic.

PROTESTING tour bus companies halt Madrid traffic as they see business activity slashed by 98 per cent due to the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The tourism sector is undoubtedly one of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, with thousands of companies dependant on it, among those tour bus firms.

With trade having slumped to all but zero, companies today, Tuesday, October 27, took to the street to protest.

They parked up in Madrid’s Paseo de la Castellana, one of the busiest streets in the capital, blocking the lanes in one of the directions.

Their objective was to reach the headquarters of the Ministry of Development and Transport, where a manifesto was read in which they detailed the reasons for their protest.

A spokesman pointed out that most of the companies that make up this sector are SMEs and therefore need help.

In addition, they are calling for ERTEs be made more flexible, an extension to pay the ICO credits, as well as direct aid.

They claim that they are only surviving by providing school transportation.

Without support, it’s feared many companies will go bankrupt at the end of the year, with the loss of around 50,000 jobs.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Protesting tour bus companies halt Madrid traffic”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!