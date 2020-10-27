NXIVM Cult Leader Keith Raniere Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Keith Raniere, the founder and former leader of the NXIVM cult, has been sentenced to 120 years in prison.

Former Cult leader, Raniere, 60, had been facing a maximum sentence of life in prison after being convicted of sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labour in June 2019. His lawyers were asking for a sentence of 15 years.

But after telling the judge he had ‘no remorse’ for the crimes because he ‘didn’t commit them’, Judge Nicholas Garaufis handed down the sentence that means he will spend the rest of his life in prison. His sentencing was delayed on Tuesday because so many people had shown up to attend it.

Reniere’s followers called him “Vanguard.” To honour him, the group formed a secret sorority comprised of female “slaves” who were branded with his initials and ordered to have sex with him, the prosecutors said. Women were also pressured into giving up embarrassing information about themselves that could be used against them if they left the group.



Raniere was also accused by prosecutors of having a sexual relationship with a girl starting when she was 15. Prosecutors said he kept nude photos of the girl, which are the basis of the child pornography charge.

