Doctors across Spain begin indefinite strike over the ‘mistreatment’ of the health sector

Doctors across Spain began a series of demonstrations today, Tuesday, October 27, to protest against the ‘mistreatment’ of the sector and call for ‘quality’ healthcare.

THEY cite high job insecurity and a deterioration in public health.

The indefinite strike has been called by the Executive Committee of the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) and will take place on the last Tuesday of each month – with the exception of a public holiday – until a satisfactory response is obtained from the Administration.

The action has been triggered by the approval of Royal Decree Law 29/2020, which allows, among other things, health boards to exceptionally hire non-EU health personnel or those who have not obtained a place in the last Internal Medical Residency (MIR) call.

According to the CESM, it puts “a patch to the disastrous human resources management policy that has been made by the different administrations and…endangers both the quality of care of the National Health System to the detriment of the patients and working conditions for professionals”.

The unions have requested a meeting with Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, as a ‘sign of good faith’ to ‘invite dialogue’ to avoid a national strike of doctors, reports El Publico.

CSEM said the one-day strikes have been organised in such a way that it “interferes as little as possible” in the provision of healthcare.

