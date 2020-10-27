Covid outbreak forces 36 Valencia cops to quarantine.

FIVE Valencia Local Police officers have tested positive following a lunch last week, according to the Department of Citizen Protection, with three dozen colleagues now having to self-isolate.

The same source confirmed there are actually 50 cops in quarantine, though the remaining 14 are in isolation due to contact with people who have tested positive outside the workplace.

In a previous outbreak, 10 officers tested positive.

The Local Police said it has altered shift patterns to “cover casualties, and the streets will not be neglected”.

Unions are demanding a “massive antigen testing and cleaning of all services” is carried out, along with more data regarding the Covid-19 situation in the city.

