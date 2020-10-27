The Scottish Parliament has approved a new five-tier lockdown plan that will come into force on Monday.

MSPs backed the Scottish Government plan for the regional lockdown measures after a lengthy debate on the new restrictions. The grades range from 0 to 4 with 0 being the lowest lockdown level. The First Minister has revealed changes made since the plan was unveiled on Friday – including new rules for hospitality.

The updated version of the five-tier framework includes new rules for pubs, bars and restaurants at each level – although the FM admitted that it may not please hospitality workers after several weeks of closures.

Venues will, however, be allowed to serve food and soft drinks under the new provisions until 6 pm. Last entry to venues will be 5 pm. At Level 4, the most restrictive rule set, all hospitality premises will be forced to close.

While, at Level 2, which is expected for a large chunk of the country, premises will be allowed to sell alcohol indoors with the main meal until 8 pm, with a 7 pm last entry curfew. Booze will also be permitted outdoors until 10.30 pm with a 9.30 last entry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Scottish Parliament Approves Five-Tier Lockdown Plan For Monday".

