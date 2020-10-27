Aspirin use reduces risk of death in hospitalised Covid patients by 47%, new study finds.

HOSPITALISED coronavirus patients who were taking aspirin daily had a lower risk of ICU admission, ventilation, and dying from SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to a new study led by researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM).

Researchers studied 412 patients hospitalised with Covid-19.

They found that aspirin use was associated with a 44 per cent reduction in the risk of being put on a mechanical ventilator and a 43 per cent decrease in the risk of ICU admissions.

But more significantly, they discovered a 47 per cent decrease in the risk of dying in the hospital compared to those who were not taking aspirin.

And the patients in the aspirin group did not experience a significant increase in adverse events such as major bleeding while hospitalised.

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology at UMSOM, Michael A. Mazzeffi, MD, said: “We believe that the blood-thinning effects of aspirin provide benefits for Covid-19 patients by preventing microclot formation.”

He added that patients diagnosed with Covid-19 may want to consider taking a daily aspirin but warned they must check with their doctor first.

Confirmatory studies are still required to prove that aspirin use leads to better outcomes for Covid-19 patients.

