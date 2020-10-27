Antibody levels drop ‘rapidly’ after coronavirus infection, according to researchers.

A team of researchers at the Imperial College London claim immunity appears to be waning after discovering that the number of people testing positive for antibodies has fallen by 26 per cent between June and September.

This means there is a risk of becoming infected with coronavirus several times.

As part of the college’s REACT-2 study, more than 350,000 people in England have so far taken an antibody test.

In the first phase of testing at the end of June, around 60 participants in every 1,000 had detectable antibodies.

But this figure fell to just 44 per 1,000 participants in the latest round of testing in September.

One of the researchers, Prof Helen Ward, said this shows “immunity is waning quite rapidly, we’re only three months after our first [round of tests] and we’re already showing a 26 per cent decline in antibodies.”

The over-65 age group showed a greater fall.

Antibodies are a vital part of the immune system and prevent the virus from entering the body’s cells.

