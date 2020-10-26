Urgent appeal after family’s home gutted by fire.

RESIDENTS in Torre del Mar are rallying round to help a family who lost most of their personal belongings in a fire at their home in the Puerta del Mar complex in Torre del Mar on Saturday, October 24.

As yet the cause of the fire is unknown.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the blaze, but Torre del Mar Football School has launched an appeal on social media to help “replace their material losses”, as one of the boys is a team member.

Clothes and shoes are required in the first instance. Size 34-36 for women, a boy of 13, 11 and five years old and a girl of 7.

Donations can be left at the association’s headquarters, located in the Torre del Mar retail market. Telephone 952545114. Email: Escuelaeftorredelmar@gmail.com.

The school board said the response so far “has been excellent and we can only be proud of you.”

