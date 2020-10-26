THE Axarquía’s own Caminito del Rey is opened on Monday, October 26 to welcome its first walkers

The so-called ‘Caminito del Rey of the Axarquía’ was officially opened by the provincial government, Diputación, on Monday.

-- Advertisement --



It is a mountainous path between Canillas de Aceituno and Sedella, in the natural park of Sierras Tejeda, Almijara and Alhama, and where the most spectacular area of ​​the route corresponds to the pedestrian walkways of the place known as El Saltillo.

The highlight of the route is the new suspension bridge in Canillas de Aceituno, of a suspension bridge 46 metres long and suspended 50 metres above the riverbed in an area near the La Rahije.

The provincial government invested around 600,000 euros in the project, which the authority’s president, Francisco Salado, has described as “a major attraction” for the area.

The route, which is free to use, was built on an existing path but significant improvements have been made to increase safety and ease of use of the walkways, some of which are 100 metres above ground.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Axarquía’s own Caminito del Rey is ready to welcome walkers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!