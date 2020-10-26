Scotlands First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the government is closely looking at the situation in Lanarkshire and Dundee over rising coronavirus cases.

Currently, there is an alcohol ban across five health boards, with all pubs and restaurants closed until at least next week. Asked if the rising cases in Tayside was causing concern, the First Minister said: “Yes, Dundee is an area we are looking closely at and as we allocate parts of the country to levels it’s quite likely that significant parts of the Central Belt, for example, might stay in broadly the level they are in just now for a longer period.”

She added: “But Dundee would be one of the areas just now where there is a question about whether it needs to go up a level. No decision has been taken there but it is one part of the country we’re looking at closely. Lanarkshire is another part where we have had concerns about the level, although I think the latest advice is that there may be a bit of optimism that the situation in Lanarkshire.”

