MELBOURNE, Australia looks set to finally exit its 112-day lockdown from Wednesday after the state capital of Victoria registered zero new Covid cases for the first time since June.
An announcement was made by the city’s authorities on Monday, October 26, stated the city would be re-opened.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews stated: “With zero cases and so much testing over the weekend… we are able to say that now is the time to open up.”
There have been concerns about opening Melbourne back up as Victoria state has accounted for more than 90% of Australia’s 905 deaths since the ‘second wave’ began.
However, residents of Melbourne will be relieved as they are set to finally exit their 112-day lockdown, which saw them forced into home confinement, restricted with travel, and had its stores and restaurants closed.
Mr. Andrews shared a letter of praise to the state’s six million residents via his Twitter account, saying: “Fundamentally, this belongs to every single Victorian who has followed the rules, stayed the course, worked with me and my team, to bring this second wave to an end.”
Thank you, Victoria. pic.twitter.com/n7bkWikL6b
— Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) October 26, 2020
Details of the announcement:
As of 28 October, in Melbourne:
- People can freely leave their homes
- All retail stores, restaurants, cafes and bars will re-open, with group limits of 10 patrons indoors
- Household visits will be allowed, but with conditions to be revealed on Tuesday
- Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people can take place
- Weddings can have up 10 people, and funerals up 20.
As of 8 November, in Melbourne:
- A 25km (15.5-mile) travel limit will be removed, allowing Melburnians to travel elsewhere in Victoria
- Gyms and fitness studios to re-open
- Larger patron limits for restaurants and bars
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Melbourne looks set to finally exit its 112-day lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.
Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.
Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!
Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!