Melbourne looks set to finally exit its 112-day lockdown

An announcement was made by the city’s authorities on Monday, October 26, stated the city would be re-opened.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews stated: “With zero cases and so much testing over the weekend… we are able to say that now is the time to open up.”

There have been concerns about opening Melbourne back up as Victoria state has accounted for more than 90% of Australia’s 905 deaths since the ‘second wave’ began.

However, residents of Melbourne will be relieved as they are set to finally exit their 112-day lockdown, which saw them forced into home confinement, restricted with travel, and had its stores and restaurants closed.

Mr. Andrews shared a letter of praise to the state’s six million residents via his Twitter account, saying: “Fundamentally, this belongs to every single Victorian who has followed the rules, stayed the course, worked with me and my team, to bring this second wave to an end.”