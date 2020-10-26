Looking for the most luxurious apartment in Costa Almeria?

Look no further!

This is a spectacular, exceptionally spacious apartment with unrivalled views of the sea and mountains situated in a sought-after and secure community with communal swimming pool, tennis court, secure parking, beautiful gardens, lift access and much more, within walking distance of the beaches and numerous amenities on offer in the village of San Juan de Los Terreros, including bars, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, pharmacy, medical centre, school and much more.

Set inside the sought-after Beverley Hills urbanisation, a secure gated area with private and secure parking spaces, communal gardens, seating area, tennis courts and swimming pool.

Upon arrival at the property, you instantly get a sensation of being in one of the most spectacular properties around. The large terrace space offers uninterrupted views of the area, allowing you to see for miles, as well as plenty of space to enjoy tranquil outdoor living and dining.

Heading inside, however, is when you really get an idea as to how unbelievable this property really is. The main living space is around 100m2 in size, currently utilised with huge open spaces, but adaptable to have more bedrooms if required, this enormous space opens up lots of possibilities, although is currently used as a luxurious living-dining room with bar area and an extra living area which offers more of the stunning views. Through doors near the entrance of this massive living space is a useful toilet and an office space.

Through a large open arch is the bespoke, high-quality kitchen which just oozes opulence. It offers abundant cupboard space, a variety of high specification appliances, and luxurious granite worktops. There is also a useful utility room leading off the kitchen.

The master bedroom is another incredible space, offering huge amounts of space, a bespoke walk-in wardrobe, en-suite bathroom with shower, a dressing area and its own enclosed terrace. This bedroom also has access to the terrace through patio doors and is exceptionally bright as well. A guest bedroom is on the opposite side of the property, easily large enough for even the biggest of beds and offers huge fitted wardrobes plus an en-suite bathroom with a shower.

This million-dollar apartment is quite the impressive property that just has to be seen to get the full experience. Call us on 9504661122 to organise a viewing.

