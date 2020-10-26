Eastenders director sacked for breach of Covid rules after spending two days on set with coronavirus symptoms.

Cast were livid after discovering first assistant director, Joe Nugent, had continued to work while positive with the killer virus.

Nugent took a test at the weekend, but didn’t tell his bosses or colleagues.

He then went to work as normal on Monday and Tuesday, October 19 and 20, at the BBC’s Elstree set in Borehamwood, Herts, reports The Sun.

On Tuesday evening he revealed his condition when a positive result was confirmed.

The soap’s cast were “apoplectic”, sources told the publication, and threatened a “mutiny” initially believing bosses had tried to keep the outbreak quiet.

But it now appears the assistant director, who has been with the show for a decade, kept it a secret and was immediately sacked for jeopardising the show and told “never to return to Albert Street”.

EastEnders chiefs confirmed two positive cases of coronavirus on set, Nugent and an unnamed cast member.

They confirmed filming will continue but there will be “schedule changes”.

