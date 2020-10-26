Appeal for witnesses after baby in pram dies in collision.

The Metropolitan Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward as detectives investigate the fatal collision in Ruislip.

Police were called to Eastcote Road, Ruislip, junction with Kings College Road, at 4.45pm on Sunday, October 25, to reports of an incident involving a car and three pedestrians – including the 22-month-old baby girl in a pushchair.

Officers, including some who were off duty and happened to be in the area, and London Ambulance Service attended.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem is due to take place.

Another pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, suspicion of causing serious injury while driving, and on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs.

He remains in custody.

Detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

Call 020 8246 9820, or 101 ref CAD 4892/25OCT20.

