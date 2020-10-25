Young mother accused of killing baby says she was told by partner not to tell anyone

Tiffany Tate, 22, and Michael Roe, 33 are charged with killing their newborn baby, Holly, between September 8 and 11 at their home in Crowborough, East Susses. Tate, who has borderline learning difficulties, told the court that Roe said not to tell anyone their daughter had stopped breathing days before she died.

Tate explained that when Holly stopped breathing, her partner did “the mouth and nose thing”.

Tate said: ‘When the police came to the hospital, Mike told me not to mention it.”

Expert medical evidence shows the baby suffered brain injuries on at least three occasions.

Tate admitted she considered acting violently against her baby in a police interview.

“I just said ‘Why are you crying, what am I doing wrong? Sometimes I want to throw you across the wall but I love you too much to do that’.”

However, Sally Howes QC for the Crown said on the balance of evidence the prosecution believes Mr Roe inflicted the fatal injuries.

The pair denies murder and allowing the other to kill their baby. The trial at Lewes Crown Court in Hove continues.

________________________________________________________________________

