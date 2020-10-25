Wales’s First Minister has said he will review the non-essential items ban ‘to make sure common sense is applied’.

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said that the Welsh government will review how the ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items went over the weekend to make sure “common sense is applied.” This comes after a massive backlash in Wales over the ‘barmy’ shopping ban.

Supermarkets in Wales have been barred from selling “non-essential” items such as clothing and homeware in line with Welsh Government restrictions brought in under the fire-break lockdown which began at 6 pm on Friday. More than 34,000 people have so far signed a petition calling on politicians to reverse the ban, which it described as “disproportionate and cruel”.

Drakeford wrote, quote: “Thank you for all your efforts over the last 24 hours to stay at home. We know people are fed up. It’s not easy, but we all have a responsibility to stop the virus spreading. We’ll be reviewing how the weekend has gone with the supermarkets and making sure that common sense is applied. Supermarkets can sell anything that can be sold in any other type of shop that isn’t required to close. In the meantime, please only leave home if you need to.”

Shoppers in Wales were left baffled by which items were deemed not essential by the Government over the weekend as entire aisles including baby clothes were sealed off in supermarkets.

A video of a man tearing off the plastic wrappings from a pallet in a Welsh supermarket went viral on Saturday- he was later arrested by police for breaking COVID rules.

