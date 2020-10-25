Tortured dogs found hanging from trees

TWO tortured dogs were found hanging from trees after being skinned.

A member of the public made the horrific discovery while walking in woodlands in Rotherham, South Yorkshire on Thursday, October 25. Now, the RSPCA and local police have launched an investigation to track down the callous killer.

Describing the scene in Washfield Lane woods near Treeton Dike, RSPCA inspector Jenny Ronksley said:

“The bodies are completely skinned and were beside a black bin bag liner.

“What’s not clear is whether the bodies have been dumped together in the bag and then dragged out and predated on by wildlife, or whether they were skinned before being dumped in this area.”

The RSPCA inspector is calling for help from members of the public to locate the torturer.

“It’s a really shocking sight and I’m extremely concerned that these animals may have suffered before their untimely deaths so I’d like to hear from anyone with any information,” Ronksley said.

________________________________________________________________________

