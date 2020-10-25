Piers Morgan confirms he would return to BGT if Walliams was fired!

Piers Morgan confirms he would return to BGT is Walliams was fired!

PIERS Morgan has announced that he would consider returning to Britain’s Got Talent if two criteria were met.

Piers has confirmed that should the money be right, he would consider returning to the judging panel. His second stipulation would be that David Walliams, who took to the judging panel in Season 6, would need to be fired.

Piers was a judge for the first four seasons of the show alongside Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden. He has confirmed that he was in talks to return to the show when Cowell was out with his back injury.

Talking of Walliams, Morgan said, “He is one of those people who says one thing to your face and then sticks it to you behind your back. If he was sitting there, I wouldn’t be interested. But if he wasn’t sitting there, who knows?”

“I will come back to BGT if the money is right and if they guarantee Walliams gets fired. I might even make it a contractual clause that I get to be the one who tells him he is fired. If I was him, I would stick to writing children’s books.”

The ongoing feud between the two reached new heights earlier in the year when Walliams “like” some negative tweets towards Morgan that were posted online.

