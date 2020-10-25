EMMERDALE and Corrie star Johnny Leeze dies after testing positive for Covid

Soap legend Johnny Leeze has passed away at the age of 78. His devastated daughter Holly told the Daily Star Online that he had been ill for two weeks and had tested positive for Covid-19 the day before he died. She added that he suffered a heart attack on the morning of his death.

Leeze is best known for playing Ned Glover on Emmerdale from 1994 to 1999, but also had regular stints on Coronation Street Last of the Summer Wine, as well as Phoenix Nights, All Creatures Great and Small and Heartbeat.

A heart-broken Holly said: “He was my friend, he was such a strong, strong man.”

His brother Phillip also paid tribute to Johnny on social media, writing:

“He had Covid, and underlying health issues. He made thousands laugh. He will be missed greatly by us all.”

“I know you will have them all in stitches up there. Fly high on angels wings.”

