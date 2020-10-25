BRITISH cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart wins the Giro d’Italia becoming only the second British man to win the title and completes his first Grand Tour victory.

25-year-old Geoghegan Hart, in only his fourth Grand Tour, was in 126th place after the opening stage but his victory means he joins Chris Froome (who won the Giro in 2018), Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Simon Yates as the only Brits to win a Grand Tour.

Speaking after the race, in which he finished 39 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor in the 15.7km time trail, Geoghegan Hart said: “Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine this would be possible when we started almost a month ago in Sicily.

“All of my career I’ve dreamed of trying to be top 10 – top five maybe – in a race of this stature, so this is something completely and utterly different to that and it’s going to take a long time to sink in.

“My DS (director sportif) told me I was 10 seconds up and then he kept giving me a few seconds. I only knew we must be in a pretty good situation when they were screaming not to take any risks in the last kilometre.

“It’s not often your DS tells you to slow down that much in a 15k TT but I also knew the work was done up to that point so it’s incredible to arrive here.”

Congratulations to super cyclist Tao Geoghegan Hart for his magnificent win.

