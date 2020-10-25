Frank Bough, the former Grandstand and BBC sports presenter has died at the age of 87.

BBC legend and former TV presenter Frank Bough, best known for his presenting for Grandstand and Breakfast Time TV, has died at the age of 87. “Frank died last Wednesday in a care home,” said a close friend. The star was best known for his BBC flagship sports programme Grandstand and his time one Breakfast time TV in 1983.

Piers Morgan shared a tribute on Twitter: “RIP Frank Bough, 87. “Star of Grandstand, Nationwide and Breakfast Time. His career was ruined by scandal, but he was one of the great live TV presenters. Sad news.”

Frank was also known as a keen footballer, and became the presenter of Sportsview in 1964, taking over from Peter Dimmock. After his stint ended in 1968, he moved on to host Grandstand, the BBC’s sports show which aired on Saturday afternoons.

