The British Army has been drafted in to help with Covid Response in Tier 3 Areas to combat a second peak of infections.

-- Advertisement --



Army personnel are being drafted in to help with the response to Covid-19 in Tier 3 areas, following a new wave of requests for the military to assist with the “national effort” to combat a second peak of infections.

It is understood that at least five Army and Navy environmental health officers trained in ‘outbreak management’ were deployed in Liverpool on Friday. They have been tasked with identifying clusters of local infections, helping control outbreaks and taking action against businesses failing to comply with the Covid-19 rules. It is understood that further teams will also be moved into other high-risk areas within the coming weeks.

As of Friday, the military was carrying out 32 tasks under the official military aid to the civil authorities (Maca) mechanism allowing the Government and local authorities to formally request assistance from the Armed Forces. The move comes after the UK recorded 23,012 new infections and 174 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Army Drafted in to help with Covid Response in Tier 3 Areas”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!