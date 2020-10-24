Ramsay gets battered by fish and chips fans

GORDON Ramsay gets battered by fans over £18.50 portion of fish and chips.

Fans are fuming after Ramsay posted a video of himself preparing a take-out portion of fish and chips for his high-end London House restaurant, with many left wondering if this was the child’s portion.

Ramsay captioned his video: “You can’t beat a London House classic…. and this one’s to go !!” The video shows the fish being battered and fried, before being placed in a take-out container with chips, mushy peas, curry and tartar sauce.

So far so good? All sounds in order here for a fish and chip supper, but in Ramsay’s £18.50 maritime feast customers are invited to gorge on a minuscule piece of fish and a mere seven chips.

Angry fans took to Twitter to criticize the famous chef’s mean portions.

One user said: “Where’s the rest of the chips? I’ve seen more chips in a seagulls mouth!!!”

Another tweeted: “The fish must still be alive because it seems to have eaten the rest of the chips.”

