Brit kills wife after sex on Costa Del Sol

BRIT ex-pat kills his wife after having sex in their Costa del Sol home.

Retired businessman Geoffrey Elton, 56, is believed to have tried to suffocate and strangle his Spanish wife, Gloria Tornay, 58, before stabbing her to death in their £450’000 house in Estepona.

Police, who found Elton soaked in blood after stabbing himself next to his wife’s body on March 9 last year, claim he ‘flipped out’ after his wife of 30 years threatened to leave him.

An indictment submitted to a judge states: “Geoffrey Miles Elton was in the home he shared with his wife and their 15-year-old son in Estepona and, with the obvious intention of ending her life after having sex with her in their bedroom, suddenly and totally unexpectedly began to hit her in the face as he put his hand over her mouth to suffocate her.

“He then proceeded to strangle her and when he wasn’t able to achieve his objective, used a 5.7-inch long kitchen knife to stab her 11 times.”

Prosecutors want him jailed for 14 years if found guilty and have demanded he pay her two children £180,000 in compensation.

A trial date has yet to be set.

