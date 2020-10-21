World’s fastest production car reaches top speed of 533 kmph

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
World's fastest production car reaches top speed of 533 kmph
CREDIT: SCC North America

World’s fastest production car reaches top speed of 331.151 mph (532.935 kmph).

SSC North America, the hypercar manufacturer, has revealed its latest model, the SSC Tuatara, reached an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73) after two consecutive high speed runs on October 10.

-- Advertisement --

Officials verified all record criteria was met during the testing on Nevada State Highway 160 in opposite directions so that all variables such as wind could be taken into account.

The Tuatara now holds the record for the highest speed ever acheived on a public road.

SSC, which plans to produce 100 of the hypercars to be sold commercially, said the Tuatara is the second vehicle made by the firm to hold the title after the Ultimate Aero broke the record in 2007.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “World’s fastest production car reaches top speed of 533 kmph”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!




Previous articleBond star Naomie Harris Tells Court she was left ‘petrified’ by stalker
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here