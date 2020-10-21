World’s fastest production car reaches top speed of 331.151 mph (532.935 kmph).

SSC North America, the hypercar manufacturer, has revealed its latest model, the SSC Tuatara, reached an average speed of 316.11 mph (508.73) after two consecutive high speed runs on October 10.

-- Advertisement --



Officials verified all record criteria was met during the testing on Nevada State Highway 160 in opposite directions so that all variables such as wind could be taken into account.

The Tuatara now holds the record for the highest speed ever acheived on a public road.

316.11 mph.

That is the average top speed of the SSC Tuatara after two consecutive high speed runs of 301.07 mph and 331.151 mph on October 10. Record officials verified all record criteria was met during the testing on Nevada State Highway 160.#ssctuatara #lifebeginsat300 pic.twitter.com/GRypepDcRj — SSC North America (@SSCNorthAmerica) October 20, 2020



SSC, which plans to produce 100 of the hypercars to be sold commercially, said the Tuatara is the second vehicle made by the firm to hold the title after the Ultimate Aero broke the record in 2007.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “World’s fastest production car reaches top speed of 533 kmph”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!