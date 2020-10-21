Transgender woman punched in the face in Belfast attack

TRANSGENDER woman repeatedly punched in the face in a Belfast hate crime attack.

Anna Montgomery, 20, was attacked as she had dinner with her boyfriend in the Church Lane area of Belfast on Saturday 26 September.

Police are treating the assault as a hate crime.

Speaking to UTV, Anna said that she and her boyfriend were just sitting in the restaurant when someone walked in and repeatedly punched her in the face.

“It was just complete humiliation and embarrassment,” she said.

“I spent ages doing my makeup and getting ready, picked out a nice outfit, and someone comes in and starts punching you, and there is blood dripping down you and it is just humiliating.”

It comes as the latest PSNI hate crime statistics show that transphobic hate crimes in Northern Ireland have increased more than any other hate crime.

Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, PSNI Lead for Hate Crime, said: “They are crimes and incidents to be wholly condemned not just by the PSNI, but by the wider community.”

Police have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into Anna’s attack, and that there are positive lines of enquiry in relation to the case.

