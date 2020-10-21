Take a sneak peek at the London Resort nicknamed UK’s Disneyland

THE London Resort in Kent will be the size of 136 Wembley Stadiums and is set to offer heaps of themed rides and attractions.

-- Advertisement --



Judging from the new image, it looks like the resort will offer a host of different themed lands.

It appears there may be an Aztec-themed land with an ancient citadel and pyramid, as well as a fairground which includes a carousel and helter-skelter.

There’s going to be loads for the thrill-seekers, as we counted approximately eight large rollercoasters, not to mention what looks like a pretty terrifying/fun log fume ride.

One land appears to have a medieval-style fortress, meanwhile, there’s one large blue fish-shaped building so an aquarium could also be on offer!

The park’s creators are currently remaining tight-lipped about exactly what rides will be on offer, but last year the resort signed a deal with Paramount Pictures, so a Hollywood theme is almost certainly guaranteed.

Although it hasn’t yet revealed which films will feature, the studios are well known for classics such as The Godfather and the Italian Job, as well as franchises including Mission: Impossible.

The area of land is currently an industrial site located near the areas of Gravesham, Dartford and Thurrock. The total land spans around 872 acres.

The resort’s planners recently held a public consultation to showcase how the area will be transformed into the new theme park.

It showed that 73 per cent of people support the London Resort’s approach to the environment and biodiversity, which includes enhancing local habitats to continue to support the wildlife that resides around the site.