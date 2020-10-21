Student Found Dead in Coventry University Halls

A University student, 20, has been found dead at halls of residence in Coventry University city centre.

Emergency services were called to the Bishop Gate student complex on Tower Street, where the man’s body was found. A spokesman for Coventry University confirmed the student was one of theirs. He added: ‘We are saddened by the death of one of our students. Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this awful time and we are offering all the support we can to the family.”

West Midlands Police has confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Over 200 students at Coventry University recently made the news as they flouted lockdown rules by holding a party in the main halls.

