Spain is considering a new State of Alarm to enable night time curfew

Spain is considering a national night-time curfew, but the government will need support from other parties first.

A night-time curfew might be on its way in Spain in an attempt to bring the rate of infection down across the whole country.

Health Minister, Salvador Illa, believes that the government would need to do so under a State of Alarm as that would be the only legal way to limit the public’s fundamental rights such as freedom of movement.

On Tuesday, October 21, the Health Minister stated that other European countries are also considering curfews and Madrid is open to the idea of one as they have been hit badly during the second wave of the pandemic. Illa also stressed such a move would not be immediately, but is being carefully studied before any decision would be made.

If he was to propose a curfew he would need to get support from all other parties including the PP (Peoples Party) saying,

“It’s important to know if the PP would be willing to give its support to this.

“A decision has not been made. It is being evaluated and studied. If it is made, it will be very important to know the political position of the PP.”

Illa has warned that we are facing very tough weeks ahead and has called for support from other parties to support the government if a curfew is needed saying, “If this is where we are going, we need a State of Alarm and I want to know who is willing to support me.”

