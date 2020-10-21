SEVEN British nationals, including two minors, have been arrested in Paris after allegedly trying to run over a policeman in front of the Israeli embassy.

Seven Britons were in custody in Paris today in connection with the attempted ‘hit and run’ murder of a police officer outside the Israeli Embassy in France. The four men and three women have not been named but are said to be London residents of Pakistani origin, were travelling in a Mercedes and a BMW with false number plates.

Their vehicles were filmed threatening the policeman outside the hugely secure Embassy close to the Champs Elysée on Monday night. “They suddenly deviated from their direction of travel and rushed towards the officer, who narrowly escaped,” said an investigating source.

The group of suspects then fled the scene but after checking CCTV cameras, French police launched an investigation to find the suspects. The parked Mercedes was discovered Tuesday and the three people inside were arrested. Police then stalked out the BMW parked behind and arrested four people when they returned to the car.

Tensions have been rising in France following the brutal beheading of teacher Samuel Paty by a jihadi – with thousands of people lining the streets of Paris in protest on the weekend. Special police teams raided the homes of suspected terrorist sympathisers and made hundreds of arrests on the direct orders of President Macron over the weekend.

Two Muslim women were stabbed at the foot of the Eiffel tower on Monday Night in what is being treated as a racist attack.

