Lad wears inappropriate coat gifted by nan

Will Harte, a comedian from Reading, has been wearing inappropriate coat gifted by nan for six months, but he only just noticed that the pocket flap had been tucked in.

On Twitter, he wrote: “Got a nice coat as a present from my grandma about six months ago. Been wearing it no problem.

“Noticed today one of the pockets on the front was tucked in. Enjoy the before and after.”

In the first picture, he is seen wearing a cosy dark raincoat – nothing out of the ordinary here.

But in the second picture, with the pocket flap exposed, the words “immigration enforcement” were revealed.

It’s highly likely that the jacket had previously belonged to an immigration worker, who donated it to a charity shop.

Will asked his nan where she bought the coat from in the hopes of being able to solve the mystery, but it didn’t get him anywhere.

He added, “Her response to me asking where she got it from wasn’t reassuring. She ‘can’t remember.’”

Since being posted, Will’s tweet has received more than 38,600 likes and hundreds of comments, with some people even sharing similar stories of their own.