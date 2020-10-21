FRANCE considers extending its state of emergency until February 16 next year.

Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said that officials are now considering extending the state of emergency until February 16th next year. He added that as numbers of cases continue to rise, several more regions will enter red-alert status, meaning they will have curfews imposed.

-- Advertisement --



Currently, 9pm to 6am curfews are in place. The plan to extend these measures until next year comes as France reported more than 30’000 cases on Friday, the highest since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Attal also said that the country’s hospital emergency rooms were now at 40% of capacity due to the heavy influx of COVID-19 patients.

Hospitals in Paris moved into emergency mode earlier this month, as coronavirus patients made up close to half of all patients in intensive care units (ICUs).

Advertisement

Brigitte Macron, the French First Lady has begun seven days of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, officials said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “France considers extending state of emergency”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!