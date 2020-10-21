Car is driven into mobile phone shop in Malaga

CAR is repeatedly driven into the window of a mobile phone shop in Malaga.

Policia Nacional are investigating an attempted robbery of a phone shop which occurred in the middle of the pedestrianized Calle Larios in Malaga at around 7:15 on Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene where two hooded men in an Audi car broke onto the pedestrianized street in an attempted robbery. The thieves had smashed into the window of the Vodafone shop several times in an attempt to break the window. When they failed to shatter the glass with the vehicle, the hooded men then got out of the car and attempted to break the shop’s facade with two maces.

The window remained intact and the robbers fled the scene before police arrived.

The Vodafone shop, located on the corner of Plaza de la Construcion, was able to open for business as usual the following morning. The shop’s facade had suffered a crack to the front window.

