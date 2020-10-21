Bond star Naomie Harris Tells Court she was left ‘petrified’ by stalker

Bond star Naomie Harris told a Court today that she was left ‘petrified’ after a man convicted of stalking her showed up at her home.

James Bond actress Naomie Harris said she suffered a panic attack after a man who had been convicted of stalking her appeared right on her doorstep. The court heard she was left too scared to go out and struggled to sleep after the harrowing incident.

Ii Ovisyonairo Ii, 37, from Canterbury, Kent, admitted to the court two stalking charges against the actress and her mum, he will be sentenced on Friday. During a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court yesterday, the court heard the actress, who played Miss Moneypenny in three James Bond movies, was left too scared to go out.

Prosecutor Philip McGhee told the court Harris, 44, was “absolutely petrified” and “felt the blood rush from her” as she suffered a panic attack when Ii turned up outside her north London home on February 29.

Ii’s stalking began last year after he booked Reiki sessions with her mother and asked to be introduced to her daughter, the court heard. During yesterday’s hearing, the court heard Ii found Harris’ home address and sent her a series of letters containing “highly sexualised” references in February.

