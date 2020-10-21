Asda is set to launch a new ´sustainability´ concept store in Leeds in the hope to encourage us to reduce our use of plastics.

The move comes after the firm announced that they have a target to reduce waste by 50% and produce zero carbon emissions by 2040.

-- Advertisement --



The new store will be filled with loose products such as coffee, tea, pasta, and cereals, these will be sold in refillable containers.

Big brands such as Kellogs, Persil, and PG tips are said to be on board with the new project.

The store based in Middleton, Leeds, will also have recycling points and loose and unwrapped produce such as fruit throughout.

This exciting new store will also feature a space for the community, allowing the company to liaise with local charities.

Roger Burnley, the chief executive of Asda, said, “Today marks an important milestone in our journey as we tackle plastic pollution and help our customers to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“We have always known that we couldn’t go on this journey alone, so it is fantastic to work in tandem with more than 20 of our partners and suppliers who have answered the call to test innovative sustainable solutions with us.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Asda is set to launch a new ´sustainability´ concept store”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!