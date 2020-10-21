A 99-year-old Spanish grandmother has beaten Covid-19

A 99-YEAR-OLD Spanish grandmother who has beaten Covid-19, is glad to be back watching her favourite TV show and playing computer games with her five-year-old great-grandson.

Florentina Martin was taken to hospital in September and feared the worst as she was informed she had caught coronavirus, however, grand-daughter Noelia Valle feared the loneliness of being stuck on an emergency ward would finish her off.

“I always thought loneliness would finish her off before the virus because she’s afraid of being left alone, especially in the hospital,” she said.

Valle believes that her grandmother got infected at her 99th birthday party on Sept 16, as symptoms began to develop a few days after.

Martin, who has life-long health problems due to over-exposure to contaminated rapeseed oil when she was younger, is very vulnerable to respiratory complications and is considered to be in the higher risk category with regards to catching Covid-19.

However, she now back playing games with her great-grandson Pedro and said: “I’m well. I’m really OK.”

