Tony Lewis singer of The Outfield has died, aged 62, “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

Bari Lieberman, Lewis’ publicist, announced the sad news via social media on Tuesday, October 20.

As yet the specific cause of death has not been announced however the statement revealed that the singer died “suddenly and unexpectedly”.

Lewis has left behind an exceptionally wide and varied catalogue of music.

The Twitter announcement read, “It is with deep sadness and sorrow to report that Tony Lewis, singer of the ‘80s rock band the Outfield, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away yesterday, October 19th, at the age of 62 near London, England.”

It continued, “Tony’s music touched people around the globe for decades. Lewis and the late John Spinks took the ‘80s by storm with the Outfield’s infectious pop songs, including ‘Your Love,’ ‘All the Love’, and ‘Say It Isn’t So.’ ‘Our Love” reached No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 Chart in 1986 and is still widely known today, with features in various TV spots and commercials, gaining millions of streams each month.…”

“Tony Lewis’s legacy will live on forever through his beautiful family and his legendary music. The family requests their privacy during this difficult time.”

